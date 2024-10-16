Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.22 crore

BENGALURU: The VV Puram police have arrested two car drivers for the theft of 1 kg and 570 gram of gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 1.22 crore from a businessman’s house in Chamrajapet. The accused are Keshav Patil (37) and Nitin Kale (31) from Mumbai. Patil used to work as a driver in the businessman’s house.

Police said Patil, who had stopped working for the businessman six months ago, planned the theft with Kale. Patil had stored the gold at his brother-in-law’s house in Amruthalli, and Kale kept his share at his father-in-law’s house in Mumbai.

The jewellery has been recovered, an officer said. It may be recalled that Patil’s brother-in-law, Mohan, a painter, died by suicide after the stolen items were found in his house, following threats from the businessman.