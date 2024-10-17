Bengaluru embraces creativity, comfort, culture amid weather extremes

BENGALURU: Once renowned for its pleasant year-round climate, Bengaluru now alternates between scorching heat and drought-like conditions in the summer and torrential rains that reclaim vast swathes of land that were part of its rich water ecosystems during the monsoon.
With severe weather uncertainties forecasted for the week, many may be cooped indoors under chilly conditions. But it’s also the perfect opportunity for comfort and creativity. We tell you how.
Get Creative
Tap your creative side by giving ‘blackout poetry with newspapers’ a try. Poet Mariyam Saigal says, “All you need is a newspaper, a black pen, and a playful approach to the words on the page. I start by underlining one word I like, then another. You might be reading about death, but in the same article, you can find a poem about life.”
For those into arts and crafts, Ashvini Gattargi recommends trying a crochet project with the help of YouTube. “I started small, learning just one stitch, and made a blanket for my cat. It’s fun because it’s repetitive. You can also make simple items like hand towels and coasters.”
Curl Up with a Classic
Rainy days call for blankets, hot drinks, and binge-watching films or TV series. Bhoomi Venkatesh, who curates film experiences in the city, suggests watching something atmospheric, like The Batman, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Anatomie d’une Chute or Memories of Murder by Bong Joon-Ho. These films challenge you to explore the hidden depths of your mind, engaging both your emotions and intellect, blending cinema with complex human thought. Meanwhile, actor Ranjani Raghavan recommends Laughing Buddha for fans of regional films. “I watched it in theatres, and those who missed it can now catch it on OTT. If you enjoy Kannada films, it’s a must-watch.”
Gaming Retreats
Rainy days are perfect for gaming marathons, where you can gather loved ones and immerse yourselves in uninterrupted sessions. Whether you’re controlling industrious beavers in Timberborn, building thriving settlements in a post-apocalyptic world, or relaxing with Tiny Glade, a stress-free game that lets you create cosy mediaeval scenes, the options cater to every mood.
For cooperative experiences, It Takes Two offers an emotionally-driven adventure where you and a partner navigate imaginative settings together, or fans of board games, ‘One Night Ultimate Werewolf’ provides fast-paced social deduction, ensuring laughter and high energy, while ‘Sushi Go Party!’ is a quick, card-drafting game that’s fun and accessible for everyone.
Comfort on a Plate
When it’s pouring outside, nothing beats indulging in treats that warm you to the core. Clinical nutritionist Gauravi Vinay suggests healthier comfort food over fried snacks. “Dal khichdi with veggies, rasam rice with aromatics like pepper, turmeric, garlic, ginger, and ajwain, and doddapatre (Mexican mint) are all great for warmth. Many of these herbs have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, ideal for soothing congestion or a cold. A light chicken soup is another winter favourite that’s comforting and nourishing.”
Literary Escapes
The sound of rain is the perfect backdrop to curl up with a good book — be it a mystery, historical narrative, or thrilling fantasy. Vinayak Hegde, a book enthusiast who organises reading sessions, suggests, “Science fiction, biographies, or art-related books are also great for this weather, especially slow burners, which allow for deeper reflection.”
The Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy (also known as The Three-Body Problem series) by Liu Cixin is a mesmerising exploration of humanity’s battle against an impending alien invasion, blending hard science with philosophical questions about civilisation and the cosmos.
Alternatively, William Dalrymple’s The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World traces the far-reaching influence of ancient Indian civilisation across Eurasia, from mathematics to religion and art. The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond is also a great option.
Chicken Barley Soup
Ingredients:
1 cup carrots, sliced
1 cup celery, sliced
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
1 chicken breast, diced
1 tsp garlic, minced
1 jalapeño, finely chopped
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried basil
1 cup pearl barley, washed
4-5 cups chicken stock
4 tbsp flour (any type)
¾ cup milk
1½ cups spinach
Salt, to taste
Method:
1. Combine the carrots, celery, mushrooms, chicken, garlic, jalapeño, oregano, basil, barley, chicken stock, and salt in a pressure cooker. Cook for 6-7 whistles.
2. In a bowl, whisk the flour and milk. Once the soup is cooked, mix in the flour-milk mixture. Cook on high for 20 minutes.
3. Add the spinach, stir well, and let the soup sit for 10 minutes before serving hot.