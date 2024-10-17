Bengaluru embraces creativity, comfort, culture amid weather extremes

BENGALURU: Once renowned for its pleasant year-round climate, Bengaluru now alternates between scorching heat and drought-like conditions in the summer and torrential rains that reclaim vast swathes of land that were part of its rich water ecosystems during the monsoon.

With severe weather uncertainties forecasted for the week, many may be cooped indoors under chilly conditions. But it’s also the perfect opportunity for comfort and creativity. We tell you how.

Get Creative

Tap your creative side by giving ‘blackout poetry with newspapers’ a try. Poet Mariyam Saigal says, “All you need is a newspaper, a black pen, and a playful approach to the words on the page. I start by underlining one word I like, then another. You might be reading about death, but in the same article, you can find a poem about life.”

For those into arts and crafts, Ashvini Gattargi recommends trying a crochet project with the help of YouTube. “I started small, learning just one stitch, and made a blanket for my cat. It’s fun because it’s repetitive. You can also make simple items like hand towels and coasters.”

Curl Up with a Classic

Rainy days call for blankets, hot drinks, and binge-watching films or TV series. Bhoomi Venkatesh, who curates film experiences in the city, suggests watching something atmospheric, like The Batman, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Anatomie d’une Chute or Memories of Murder by Bong Joon-Ho. These films challenge you to explore the hidden depths of your mind, engaging both your emotions and intellect, blending cinema with complex human thought. Meanwhile, actor Ranjani Raghavan recommends Laughing Buddha for fans of regional films. “I watched it in theatres, and those who missed it can now catch it on OTT. If you enjoy Kannada films, it’s a must-watch.”