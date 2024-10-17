Daughter files FIR against mother following suspicious death of real estate businessman

BELAGAVI: The recent suspicious death of real estate businessman Santosh Padmannavar has taken a dramatic turn, with his daughter filing an FIR against her mother.

Police have started an investigation, based on the complaint filed by Santosh’s daughter Sanjana. They have started grilling Santosh’s wife and are also on the lookout for her friend, who allegedly helped her in the crime.

Santosh Padmannavar (47), who was a social activist and realtor, and a resident of Mahantesh Nagar, Belagavi, died under suspicious circumstances on October 9. He is survived by his wife Uma Padmannavar, a daughter and two sons.

Earlier, Uma Padmannavar had told everyone, including the family, her daughter and sons that Santosh had died after a heart attack, and she had held his funeral on October 10 after donating his eyes to a private hospital, as was his last wish.