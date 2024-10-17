Five underprivileged kids meet Indian cricketers

BENGALURU: It was a dream come true for five children from the Bengaluru-based NGO Parikrma Humanity Foundation, when they not only met their cricket stars but were in practice nets with the players of the Indian cricket team in New Delhi, said a release on Wednesday.

Facilitated by SBI Life Insurance and the BCCI, the five underprivileged kids --Deepika M, Mailari N, Ananya V, Nava Pranav and Paogouhao L, received wicket keeping tips from Sanju Samson and faced bowling from ace wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh.

They even batted alongside the current Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav.

This initiative by SBI Life Insurance aims to enrich the lives of underprivileged children by not only supporting their education and holistic development but also inspiring them to dream big and achieve their aspirations for a brighter future.

The five children got the opportunity to watch the India versus Bangladesh T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.