Health minister Rao meets minister Nadda, submits requests to boost healthcare in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed key initiatives to enhance healthcare services in Karnataka. Among the several requests presented to Nadda, Rao urged streamlining the anti-TB drug supply, especially 4 FDC (fixed dose combination) drugs.

He requested re-allocation of funds under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister Ayushman Bharath Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) for better utilisation. Rao also sought expansion of the Ayushman Bharat coverage to align with state contributions and to include spinal deformity surgeries for children under the scheme.

In his letter to Nadda, Rao also requested the Union government to approve salary hikes for National Health Mission (NHM) doctors and nurses to attract rural healthcare professionals and also expedite the annual action plan clearance from FSSAI.

Rao urged the Union government to fund supportive therapies for rare diseases like Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy under the National Policy for Rare Diseases.