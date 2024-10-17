High hopes for site allotments in Dr. Shivarama Karanth layout as court hears cases

BENGALURU: It has been a year since the allotment of sites at the fully planned Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout of BDA kept in abeyance. With the High Court hearing cases against the Layout at a stretch for three consecutive days this week, concluding on Wednesday.

The hopes of getting the green signal for site allotments are high. BDA has already invested nearly Rs 1,800 crore on the project which has 34,000 sites.

Nearly 100 writ petitions have been filed by landowners against BDA in the court, with a few others at lower courts too. A top official told TNIE, “Until now, the special bench heard the case only once a week. But this week, it was heard three consecutive days.

BDA officials are expecting a nod from the court to go ahead with the allotment of sites. The next hearing is on October 25.” The original allotment deadline was December 2023.

The layout was completed under the supervision of the Justice A V Chandrashekar committee in September 2023. With landlosers set to be allotted sites on priority, general public will get 10,000 sites. The cost has been fixed at Rs 4,900 per sqft.

Another official said there is no work pending on the formation of sites. “Laying of roads, electricity supply, water and drainage connections are on at present. Nearly 60% of the work is completed.

The facilities will be ready before allottees start building on their sites,” he said. BDA has decided to levy betterment charges in all the villages, with the value of the property expected to soar. Different rates have been fixed for different areas.