Monsoon in Bengaluru: Navigating health risks amidst heavy rains

BENGALURU: The monsoons bring both refreshing rains and increased health challenges. The ongoing intense downpours in the city cause waterlogging and reduced visibility, which lead to vehicles skidding and drivers misjudging distances, thereby heightening the likelihood of collisions.
In addition, the stagnation of water due to incessant rain leads to a multiplication of mosquitoes increasing the rate at which vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria grow.
Waste splashed over by excess drainage systems can cause water sources to be polluted and spread diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A, respiratory infections or flu-like symptoms.
Health threats and causes
The spread of infections during the rainy season is primarily linked to water-related issues. Stagnant water, common in monsoon season, becomes a place for mosquitoes to breed. This condition escalates the spread of chikungunya and leptospirosis, widely prevalent in flood-prone areas.
Poor sanitation, on the other hand, serves as a potent reservoir of these bacteria/viruses and contamination of food and water with these can be a mode of transmission for several bacteria and viruses causing diseases like typhoid, hepatitis A & E along with other gastrointestinal pathogen. Hence, on rainy days when heavy showers are experienced, enteric viruses which can survive more easily thrive better.
In addition, the monsoon season witnesses an increased number of influenza-like illnesses and upper respiratory infections. Prevalence of common cold, cough and sore throat becomes more common. While they are often self-limiting, they need to be closely monitored so that more serious complications and other infections such as typhoid do not go undiagnosed.
Prevention and care
Prevention remains the cornerstone of maintaining health during the monsoon. Ensuring that food is sanitary and water is potable should also help reduce the prevalence of many gastrointestinal diseases. Another important preventive measure is to avoid waterlogging around houses, which minimises the chances of mosquito breeding. Wearing protective clothing and proper footwear, along with using mosquito repellents can significantly lower the chances of contracting vector-borne diseases and ticks.
It is always prudent to seek medical advice to ensure quicker recovery and correct diagnosis. Although most viral illnesses will run their course, consulting doctors can guide you in consuming the right kind of food and drinking safe water, thereby protecting you from diseases related to gut health, such as typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhoea, etc.
Action Plan
Ensure no water logging around the house to prevent mosquito breeding
Consume clean and hygienic food and water to prevent gastrointestinal and enteric diseases
Wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellents to prevent vector-borne diseases
Seek medical advice promptly if the illness does not improve within two days
(The writer is consultant - infectious diseases, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road)