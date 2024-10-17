Monsoon in Bengaluru: Navigating health risks amidst heavy rains

BENGALURU: The monsoons bring both refreshing rains and increased health challenges. The ongoing intense downpours in the city cause waterlogging and reduced visibility, which lead to vehicles skidding and drivers misjudging distances, thereby heightening the likelihood of collisions.

In addition, the stagnation of water due to incessant rain leads to a multiplication of mosquitoes increasing the rate at which vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria grow.

Waste splashed over by excess drainage systems can cause water sources to be polluted and spread diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A, respiratory infections or flu-like symptoms.

Health threats and causes

The spread of infections during the rainy season is primarily linked to water-related issues. Stagnant water, common in monsoon season, becomes a place for mosquitoes to breed. This condition escalates the spread of chikungunya and leptospirosis, widely prevalent in flood-prone areas.

Poor sanitation, on the other hand, serves as a potent reservoir of these bacteria/viruses and contamination of food and water with these can be a mode of transmission for several bacteria and viruses causing diseases like typhoid, hepatitis A & E along with other gastrointestinal pathogen. Hence, on rainy days when heavy showers are experienced, enteric viruses which can survive more easily thrive better.