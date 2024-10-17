Retaining wall collapse near Manyata Tech Park during heavy rainfall

BENGALURU: A retaining wall at a construction site near Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara collapsed on Tuesday, following heavy rainfall that led to significant waterlogging. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The collapse resembled a landslide, bringing down a tree and two temporary sheds set up for construction workers. While there were no workers at the site, a few earth movers were stationed in the deeply excavated site.

The incident occurred on Tuesday between 3-4 pm at the site located on the road leading to Rachenahalli, the police said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, where netizens slammed authorities for poor maintenance of the city. As many claimed that the incident occurred in Manyata Tech Park, Embassy REIT clarified that the collapsed wall does not belong to Embassy REIT or Embassy Manyata Properties.

“At Embassy REIT, we prioritise the smooth operations for our occupiers, even during challenging times like yesterday’s intense rainfall in the city.

Through the development of a new culvert, a critical flood mitigation measure to manage the water flow, along with annual desilting and raising the nallah embankment, strategic positioning of external stormwater sumps, and the deployment of high-capacity dewatering systems that cleared road floodwaters within 2-4 hours, our on-ground teams ensured business continuity. Internal stormwater drainage systems were activated to manage excess water flow,” an official statement read.