Upcoming Bengaluru Metro extension till Madavara to reduce traffic on Tumakuru Main Road, save public time

BENGALURU: The 3.14-km Green Line extension set to launch shortly is eagerly awaited by multiple sections of people who commute towards the heart of the City.
It is set to completely change the commuting habits of citizens of Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli, Makali, residents of apartments near the three stations dotting the Nagasandra-Madavara line and those in surrounding villages.
Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (new terminal) will be the new stations. TNIE visited the stations and surrounding areas on Wednesday. The stations were being spruced up for the inaugural ceremony expected to happen within a week.
The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which hosts the biggest exhibitions in Asia, will see a surge a footfall when the line opens. The Chikkabidarakallu station is located just in front of it.
Senior Director and Head of Marketing at BIEC Ubaid Ahmed told TNIE, “We will definitely have better patronage when the line opens. The traffic on Tumakuru Main Road puts off many from visiting the expos here. Metro would ensure a smooth visit to our Centre. We have anywhere between 15 lakh and 20 lakh people visiting annually. This could go up by 15% to 20%. “
The line would also boost the State’s economy, he added. “Delegates taking part in various events would generally opt to stay a few more days and explore places around. Their hotel stay, sightseeing, travel and so on will make a difference.”
K R Arun, Proprietor of Sangam Properties in Madanayakanahalli said, “The real estate prices shot up right from when pillars were being laid for the Metro line in 2020. From Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per square feet, the going rate today is Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per sq ft. This is applicable right from Parle Toll Plaza till Madanayakanahalli. The rental value too will go up public actually see a train running here.”
The area has already been upgraded from Panchayat to a City Municipal Corporation due to the Metro network touching it, he added.
Sandeep, a contractor, who commutes frequently to the PWD office at Anand Rao Circle said, “If I had to use Metro, I had to drive my vehicle for 4 kms up to Nagasandra and park it and board a Metro. Now, I will easily go to Madavara and board a train. Not just me, students and vendors heading to K R Market daily stand to benefit enormously.
Jagadish L R Gowda, a businessman, who resides in Prestige Jindal City said, “Traffic is synonymous with Tumakuru Road now. There are 3,600 flats in our residential complex located just behind the Metro station. I take 1.5 hrs to reach Jayanagar now. It will just be 30 to 40 minutes in future. There will be huge savings of time for all. Many are literally waiting to board a Metro at our doorstep and it will decongest the road for others too.”
Residents of the BDA flats at Alur and `Tata Value Homes New Haven’ will now be within 6 km of a Metro station.