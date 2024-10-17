Upcoming Bengaluru Metro extension till Madavara to reduce traffic on Tumakuru Main Road, save public time

BENGALURU: The 3.14-km Green Line extension set to launch shortly is eagerly awaited by multiple sections of people who commute towards the heart of the City.

It is set to completely change the commuting habits of citizens of Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli, Makali, residents of apartments near the three stations dotting the Nagasandra-Madavara line and those in surrounding villages.

Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (new terminal) will be the new stations. TNIE visited the stations and surrounding areas on Wednesday. The stations were being spruced up for the inaugural ceremony expected to happen within a week.

The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which hosts the biggest exhibitions in Asia, will see a surge a footfall when the line opens. The Chikkabidarakallu station is located just in front of it.

Senior Director and Head of Marketing at BIEC Ubaid Ahmed told TNIE, “We will definitely have better patronage when the line opens. The traffic on Tumakuru Main Road puts off many from visiting the expos here. Metro would ensure a smooth visit to our Centre. We have anywhere between 15 lakh and 20 lakh people visiting annually. This could go up by 15% to 20%. “

The line would also boost the State’s economy, he added. “Delegates taking part in various events would generally opt to stay a few more days and explore places around. Their hotel stay, sightseeing, travel and so on will make a difference.”