Bengaluru corporation calls for CSR initiatives to boost resources for STEM education

BENGALURU: Leading corporations highlighted the need for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to intensify capacity building and scale up resources to sustain and improve the quality of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in schools across India.

CSR representatives from various companies made the suggestions at a roundtable conference organised by Prayoga Institute of Education Research, which is recognised as a science and industrial research organisation by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

The conference had stakeholders from Deloitte, Bosch, Merck, Quess Corporation and SEG Automotive among others. All companies emphasised the necessity for improved CSR initiatives to bolster STEM education. The key objective of the conference was to explore capacity-building for teachers, particularly in under-resourced and rural areas where the educational gap is most pronounced. Stakeholders highlighted the importance of engaging students actively and ensuring their social and emotional wellbeing.

They also delved into the challenges within India’s education system, focusing on the transition from traditional, theory-heavy teaching methods to interactive, experiential learning approaches.

Dr H S Nagaraja, founder and chief mentor of Prayoga, said, “One critical missing element in our education system is research. Integrating research and inquiry-based learning into classrooms is essential for preparing a future-ready workforce.”

Dr M Pundaleeka Kamath, lead of Integrated Community Development Programs at Bosch India Foundation, emphasised the importance of critical and creative thinking skills in 21st-century education, particularly in STEM fields. “Without fostering the ability to question, challenge and innovate, we risk preparing students inadequately for their future,” he stated. He further noted that assessments must move beyond rote learning to evaluate these fundamental skills, urging that enhancing teacher capabilities through CSR initiatives is crucial. “By implementing experiential learning and modern teaching methods, we can bridge the gap between mainstream education and the skills students need to develop.”