Bengaluru metro extension till Madavara will help ease traffic on Tumakuru bypass road

BENGALURU: The 3.14-km Green Line extension, set to launch shortly, is eagerly awaited by people who commute towards the heart of the city. The completion of the line is expected to drastically change the commuting routines of citizens of Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli, Makali, residents of apartments near the three stations dotting the Nagasandra-Madavara line and those in surrounding villages.

The new stations are Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara (new terminal). TNIE visited the stations and surrounding areas on Wednesday. The stations are being spruced up for the inaugural ceremony expected to happen within a week.

The Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which hosts the biggest exhibitions in Asia, will see a surge in footfalls when the line opens, with the Chikkabidarakallu station located right in front.

Senior Director and Head of Marketing at BIEC Ubaid Ahmed told TNIE, “We will have better patronage when the line opens. The traffic on Tumakuru Main Road puts off many from visiting the expos here. Metro would ensure a smooth visit to our Centre. We have around 15-20 lakh people visiting annually. This could go up by 15% to 20% now.”

The line would also boost the state’s economy, he added. “Delegates taking part in various events would generally opt to stay a few more days and explore places around. Their hotel stay, sightseeing, travel and so on will make a difference.”

KR Arun, proprietor of Sangam Properties in Madanayakanahalli said, “Real estate prices shot up right from when the pillars were being laid for the Metro line in 2020. From Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per sqft, the rate today is Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per sq ft. This is applicable right from Parle Toll Plaza till Madanayakanahalli. The rental value is also expected to shoot up.” The area has already been upgraded from panchayat to a city municipal corporation due to the Metro network touching it, he added.

Sandeep, a contractor, who commutes frequently to the PWD office at Anand Rao Circle said, “I have to drive 4 km to Nagasandra to catch a Metro but now I can easily go to Madavara to catch a train. It’s not just me but students and vendors heading to KR Market daily will also benefit enormously.

Jagadish LR Gowda, a businessman, who resides in Prestige Jindal City said, “Traffic is synonymous with Tumakuru Road now.

There are 3,600 flats in our residential complex located just behind the Metro station. I take 1.5 hrs to reach Jayanagar now but soon it will just be 30 to 40 minutes. We will be able to save a lot of time.”