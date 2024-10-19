A grand, a memorable Sojourn: From Aston Martin to Uzbekistan

My sojourn through the silk routes of Uzbekistan was marked with a very classy send-off (the unveiling of the Vantage – a new purring tigress in the Aston Martin stable!). The lights were dim as the creme-de-la-creme of Bengaluru’s society waited expectantly, cocktail in hand, for the new beauty to be revealed.

Call me a dreamer, but I expected to hear a familiar Irish baritone saying; ‘Bond. James Bond’. But, as I looked around at the rather ‘pudgy’ representation of men around me, I had to console myself that at the least most of them could afford to buy the beauty on display!

With a drum-roll, the covers slid off the Aston Martin and there was a wild flurry of photographs being taken while the nubile young things and the rotund gentlemen squeezed themselves into the car. Everyone wanted a ‘vantage’ point to take their pictures. Such fun! After a while the fabulous spread at The Four Seasons caught my attention, and my drooling shifted from the car to the sustenance!

The next day was an early rise for me as my girlfriends and I feverishly made last-minute plans for our holiday to Uzbekistan. A motley crew of travel enthusiasts, all on the wrong side of 50, put our aches aside and went on a gruelling trip armed with painkillers!

What a blast we had! Well-heeled women who have paid their debt to society, by being alpha moms, providers and partners, and who always put ‘family first’, were now putting themselves first for a change! Uzbekistan is a lovely quaint little country, pristine and just out of the shadow of its ‘big brother’ – the erstwhile USSR, which had a lot to show and teach us.