BBP gets gharials, white tigress, jungle cat

BENGALURU: The management of Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Friday announced that the zoo now houses young Gharials, a white tigress and a Jungle cat.

These animals were brought under the animal exchange programme with Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna, Bihar. They arrived on Thursday and are under quarantine as per the Central Zoo Authority rules and guidelines. They were brought to the zoo under the animal exchange programme with Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna, Bihar, said BBP Executive Director Surya Sen.

As a part of the programme, BBP sent a male zebra and two male Thamin deer to Patna Zoo.

Sen said, the present population of Gharials are old aged around 20- 30 years, while the ones which have been brought are young age ranging from six months to two years. The single jungle cat has been brought to change and improve the blood line for breeding.

It may be recollected that on Wednesday the lorry carrying the exchange animals from Patna to Bengaluru had met with an accident on the highway in Nirmal district in Telengana.