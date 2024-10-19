Bengaluru woman withdraws Rs 2 crore cheating case against minister's brother after settlement

BENGALURU: A day after filing a cheating complaint of Rs 2 crore against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi, ‘sister’ Vijayalakshmi and Gopal’s son Ajay, complainant Sunitha Chavan (48), wife of former Nagthan JDS MLA Devanand Fulsingh Chavan, claimed they had reached a compromise.

Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi said he does not have a sister, and mentioning Vijayalakshmi as his sister in the FIR is nonfactual, and that he and Gopal have been separated for more than 32 years.

Sunitha, a resident of Yeshwanthpur, told TNIE the case will be withdrawn. Reacting to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement that three people were arrested and police are searching for Gopal, Sunitha claimed that nobody was arrested as the issue had been resolved.

Sunitha said she has no enmity with them, and the money given to them belonged to three or four others and was being transferred back to their respective bank accounts.

Basaveshwaranagar police registered an FIR on Thursday. “The complainant has to approach court to withdraw the complaint by filing a compromise petition... we will record her statement under Section 164 CrPC,” police said.