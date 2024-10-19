BMRCL’s proposed parking policy receives poor response

BENGALURU: With the deadline for public feedback on the draft of the new parking policy of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited expiring on Friday, it has received just 15 responses.

The Parking Policy 2.0, released recently on its website, has proposed interesting changes including free parking for cycles, incorporation of technology at parking lots of stations and usage of Metro travel card only to pay up the parking fee.

Deputy General Manager, Asset Management and Connectivity, BMRCL, Muniveera Gowda, told TNIE, “The draft will be sent for approval to the State Urban Development department. It may require the nod from the Chief Minister too. ”

In what will be music for those promoting usage of cycling, zero parking fee for cycles has been proposed. “At present, BMRCL charges Rs 1 as cycling fee for an hour and Rs 10 for a full day,” Gowda said.

A crucial suggestion to prevent non-Metro commuters from utilising the parking space at stations is the integration of the Metro travel card with the parking fee.

“The charges should be deducted accordingly – normal charges if the card has been used for metro travel and penalty charges if the card was not used for metro travel excluding the retail shop owners within the metro premises,” it says. Prohibition of street public parking within 150 metres of any Metro station has also been mooted.