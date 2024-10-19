Students of BBMP’s schools yet to receive socks, shoes

BENGALURU: The students studying in educational institutions run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been deprived of new pair of shoes and socks, as the agency roped in by the Palike has failed to supply them despite the end of half academic year.

The agency located at Srinivaspura Taluk in Kolar was awarded the contract and work order was issued on August 19 and the company was asked to supply shoes by October 4.

As the agency failed, the education department of Palike issued a notice to the agency and also informed that a penalty of 2 per cent from the total amount quoted needed to be paid along with an explanation.

“For boys, black shoes and for girls blue canvas shoes have been ordered along with two pairs of socks but the agency failed to supply on time. From class I to II PU, there are 24,000 students and all have been deprived the shoes,” said an official.

The Special Commissioner, BBMP Education Department also has warned the agency about the cancellation of contract, he added. The process of issuing the shoes will be hastened. If the contract is cancelled, the Palike will rope in another agency to ensure the delivery of goods at the earliest.