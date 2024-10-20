Bengaluru's Namma Metro celebrates 14 years with expectations riding high

BENGALURU: Namma Metro stepped into its 14th year on Sunday, having cemented its place as a vital mode of public transportation for the city.
In sharp contrast to the skepticism regarding patronage for Metro travel in the initial period following its launch on October 20, 2011, on the 6.7-kilometre stretch between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road, Bengalureans are now vociferously demanding the early opening of completed new Metro lines.
It has emerged as the second-largest Metro network in India, with 73.81 kilometres and 66 stations, next only to Delhi Metro.
The lack of breathing space inside trains is a constant complaint among Metro commuters. With an average ridership of 7.5 lakh registered daily, it has begun making operational profits.
Ridership is expected to surge within the next four months when the small 3.14-kilometre line between Nagasandra and Madavara, along with the much-anticipated R.V. Road to Bommasandra line (Yellow Line) via Electronic City, is launched.
The increase in ridership has emboldened BMRCL to consider a fare hike. A committee has been set up to submit its recommendations within 90 days.
The biggest issue facing the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at present is the absence of coaches to increase the frequency of its trips. This is the same reason why the fully completed Yellow Line has merely become a showpiece.
Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar told TNIE, “Patronage on Bengaluru Metro is increasing month on month, which shows public confidence in Metro services. The ridership is further set to increase as its services are being extensively used.”
With the increased ridership, BMRCL is forced to confront various challenges, including a troubling rise in suicide attempts on railway tracks at its stations since last year.
What to look forward to
Phase 2A and 2B, which will connect Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport via K.R. Pura, will completely change public commuting to the airport. The tunnelling for the underground corridor of the Pink Line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara is expected to be completed shortly, with the last Tunnel Boring Machine still at work.
Phase 3, running 32.15 kilometres with two corridors connecting JP Nagar to Hebbal and Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road, received the nod from the Union Cabinet two months ago. The Phase 3A line along Sarjapur Road still awaits approval from the state government.
None of the BMRCL officials were willing to comment on this milestone.