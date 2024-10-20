Bengaluru's Namma Metro celebrates 14 years with expectations riding high

BENGALURU: Namma Metro stepped into its 14th year on Sunday, having cemented its place as a vital mode of public transportation for the city.

In sharp contrast to the skepticism regarding patronage for Metro travel in the initial period following its launch on October 20, 2011, on the 6.7-kilometre stretch between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road, Bengalureans are now vociferously demanding the early opening of completed new Metro lines.

It has emerged as the second-largest Metro network in India, with 73.81 kilometres and 66 stations, next only to Delhi Metro.

The lack of breathing space inside trains is a constant complaint among Metro commuters. With an average ridership of 7.5 lakh registered daily, it has begun making operational profits.

Ridership is expected to surge within the next four months when the small 3.14-kilometre line between Nagasandra and Madavara, along with the much-anticipated R.V. Road to Bommasandra line (Yellow Line) via Electronic City, is launched.

The increase in ridership has emboldened BMRCL to consider a fare hike. A committee has been set up to submit its recommendations within 90 days.