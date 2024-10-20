Karnataka, Australia sign MoU for clean energy

BENGALURU: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Smart Energy Council of Australia on Saturday. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in clean energy, renewables, green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems and other related sectors.

The MoU was signed by John Grimes, Chief Executive of the Smart Energy Council, and K P Rudrappaiah, KREDL, Managing Director.

Energy department minister K J George said that the MoU has been signed to advance clean energy and green hydrogen initiatives. The collaboration will strengthen Karnataka’s ties with Australian companies.

The partnership will not only facilitate technology transfer and collaboration but also explore bilateral investment opportunities that support mutual interests in these sectors and identify commercialization prospects in clean energy, renewables and green hydrogen, said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary. He was a part of the team to Australia.

As part of the MOU, KREDL will promote and support integrating Australian technologies into local markets.