Only green crackers this Deepavali, says Minister Eshwar Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre on Saturday advised citizens and directed officials to ensure the use of only green crackers for the upcoming Deepavali celebrations. He also emphasised that noise levels must be within the permissible limit of 125 decibels and added that crackers should be burst only between 8-10 pm.

Speaking to reporters he said, officials and citizens must ensure that noise and air pollution levels are maintained. “Every year we see many children and adults suffering injuries in the eye or other burns.

Thus it is advisable to avoid bursting fire crackers but if done, safety measures must be followed,” Khandre said. Further, he also reminded citizens that the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court have issued orders to ensure that only green crackers, which do not harm the environment are used.

He also asked educational institutions, people’s representatives and environmentalists to create awareness to celebrate an environment-friendly Deepavali.