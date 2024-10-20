Safe drinking water to be supplied in rural areas of Karnataka

BENGALURU: To ensure continuous and safe drinking water supply in rural areas, the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) policy was unveiled by Priyank Kharge, the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and IT and BT, during the Panchayat Raj Officers’ conclave on Saturday. Additionally, they launched three applications to help rural communities.

The new O&M policy aims to improve the efficiency and longevity of rural water supply systems, ensuring interdepartmental coordination. Its key objectives include maintaining water infrastructure effectively in rural areas and ensuring financial, technical, and institutional sustainability at the village level. The policy will strengthen government and local bodies for efficient water service delivery, ensuring timely and quality access to water.

To address the challenges faced by rural communities, the Jeeva Jala Water Quality Application was launched at the event. This app provides real-time data on water safety, helping local authorities take timely action against contamination, ensuring that safe drinking water benefits the rural population.

The SevaDarshaka Service platform was also introduced to establish measurable parameters that can be applied to various services, enhancing accountability and transparency in the delivery of rural services.

The application for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme aligns employment generation with sustainable development initiatives. This platform offers guaranteed wage employment to rural households and promotes the creation of durable assets that contribute to long-term economic stability in rural areas.

Speaking at the event, Priyank Kharge said, “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our state’s development journey. The challenges in rural areas are complex, but so is our determination and innovative spirit. We recognise that the stagnation in our department’s growth is our responsibility, and it is essential to implement effective measures for improvement. This conclave is more than just a meeting; it is a crucible of ideas, a platform for knowledge exchange, and a launchpad for transformative initiatives.”

Chairman of KEONICS Sharath Bache Gowda said, “We must realise that of the 7 crore people in Karnataka, 5.5 crore of our citizens live in rural areas. Their development is essential for Karnataka’s overall progress and it is our responsibility to implement effective measures that address their needs and challenges.”

The conclave brought together key officials from various districts and departments to address essential aspects of rural development.