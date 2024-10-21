25 injured as private bus overturns in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: More than 25 passengers were injured when a private bus ferrying them to a wedding overturned. The incident occurred in Madivala near Sangama of Kanakapura taluk in Ramanagara district, on Sunday morning.

Among the injured, two were grievously injured, five sustained fractures, and around 20 had minor injuries.

Police said that villagers from Tagadegowdana Doddi were heading to attend a wedding in Madivala, and about 40 people were present in the private bus. While negotiating a turn near Sangama around 9.30 am, the bus overturned. Passersby alerted the police, following which they rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals with the help of villagers.

“In the accident, two people sustained serious injuries and five had fractures. About 20 others had minor injuries, while other passengers escaped unhurt. Passengers with minor injuries were treated as out patients, while those with serious injuries and fractures are undergoing treatment,” the police said, adding that rash and negligent driving caused the accident.

The Sathanur police have registered a case.