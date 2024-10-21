Police cheats family of Rs 47L, assuring govt jobs to two kids

BENGALURU: A head constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) has been accused of cheating a woman of Rs 47 lakh by promising to get government jobs for her children in exchange for money.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a head constable attached to the CAR (Central division) in the city. His wife Deepa and two others too are accused in the case.

The complaint was filed by Bhagyamma, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, who met Prashant Kumar in 2021. Kumar told her that he had good contact with government officials and could secure government jobs for her son and daughter.

He assured her that her son would get a Second Division Assistant (SDA) post and her daughter a First Division Assistant (FDA) post through direct appointment within three months. In return, he demanded Rs 25 lakh for the FDA post and Rs 15 lakh for the SDA post. The woman and her husband paid the amount in installments even taking a loan from a cooperative bank in the city.

In April 2024, Kumar asked Bhagyamma’s son Prashanth to meet him near the MS Building and gave him appointment letters, which, after verification, turned out to be fake. When Bhagyamma’s family confronted Kumar and Deepa, they gave a cheque. However, when Bhagyamma tried to encash it, the cheque bounced. Later, when the family asked Kumar to return Rs 47 lakh, he threatened them.

The Nandini Layout police registered a case and are further investigating.