Taxing issue: Southern states criticise the allocation formula as ‘unfair’

Calls for more equitable development across the country, balancing contributions with progress...Bengalureans weigh in on the controversy surrounding central tax devolution with Dese Gowda, as Southern states criticise the allocation formula as ‘unfair’

Harish Bijoor, business guru

I believe the formula for allocating tax revenue to the states needs revisiting. The distribution of net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states must prioritise equity, though states cannot expect a direct match between their contributions and receipts. However, the grievances of some states, particularly in the South, suggest that adjustments are necessary. Southern states, which contribute more to the national GDP, feel shortchanged. For example, Karnataka receives only 15 paise for every rupee it contributes, while Uttar Pradesh receives 2.75 rupees. Population is a key factor in the current formula and should remain so, as larger populations require more resources. Ultimately, we are one nation, and we must take care of the entire country.

Santosh S, IT professional

Population control policies were well implemented in the South decades ago, but it feels like these states are now being penalised for their success, while less efficient Northern states benefit from larger allocations based on population. We see inefficient use of funds in the North, where projects often collapse due to poor execution. The allocation imbalance is visible in central projects taking a back seat in Southern states, while critical areas like social security, health, and employment are neglected. If this continues, it will affect future growth and access to services like healthcare, which is already in crisis across India. Education in the South is flourishing, but the North lags, with rigged boards and poor outcomes. While tax revenue parity is becoming more visible, it’s not the root cause of regional disconnect – it’s the feeling that the South is punished for its progress, while Northern states benefit from inefficiency.