Wrapped in tradition, spun with style

BENGALURU: As the year draws to a close and we prepare for new beginnings, it is the perfect time to reflect on the months gone by and refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming celebrations. With just two months left and one of the grandest celebrations – Deepawali – just around the corner, fashion stylist Jayati Monga suggests a sustainable and stylish way to prepare by revisiting vintage treasures.

“Styling a heritage saree with a contemporary blouse and some traditional earrings can instantly elevate your look,” she recommends, encouraging a raid of your mother’s or grandmother’s wardrobe for timeless pieces to put a modern twist on.

Fusion in vogue

With vibrant hues like rani pink, lime green, and deep purple taking centre stage, Monga says that this season is about bold and eye-catching elegance. Indo-Western fashion is taking the spotlight, especially for those who love mixing modern silhouettes with traditional elements. Digital creator Zohara Jamal echoes this sentiment, noting how wrap skirts are a must-have for the festive season.

“They’re trendy, flattering on any body type, and perfect for festive occasions,” she adds. Pairing a wrap skirt with a sequined crop top allows for seamless transitioning between a Deepawali party and a more casual event, making it ideal for a busy festive schedule. “It’s festive season but also party season,” says Jamal. “So it’s all about finding an outfit that works for both.”