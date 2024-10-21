Wrapped in tradition, spun with style

BENGALURU: As the year draws to a close and we prepare for new beginnings, it is the perfect time to reflect on the months gone by and refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming celebrations. With just two months left and one of the grandest celebrations – Deepawali – just around the corner, fashion stylist Jayati Monga suggests a sustainable and stylish way to prepare by revisiting vintage treasures.
“Styling a heritage saree with a contemporary blouse and some traditional earrings can instantly elevate your look,” she recommends, encouraging a raid of your mother’s or grandmother’s wardrobe for timeless pieces to put a modern twist on.
Fusion in vogue
With vibrant hues like rani pink, lime green, and deep purple taking centre stage, Monga says that this season is about bold and eye-catching elegance. Indo-Western fashion is taking the spotlight, especially for those who love mixing modern silhouettes with traditional elements. Digital creator Zohara Jamal echoes this sentiment, noting how wrap skirts are a must-have for the festive season.
“They’re trendy, flattering on any body type, and perfect for festive occasions,” she adds. Pairing a wrap skirt with a sequined crop top allows for seamless transitioning between a Deepawali party and a more casual event, making it ideal for a busy festive schedule. “It’s festive season but also party season,” says Jamal. “So it’s all about finding an outfit that works for both.”
Lehengas continue to be a festive favourite, but this season it’s all about giving them a modern spin. Anupa Sahu, a Bengaluru-based beauty content creator, suggests styling a lehenga with either a tube top or an off-shoulder corset to add shape and drama. This mix of elements creates a bold, flattering look. “To complete the ensemble, pair it with either a messy or a clean bun and soft nude lips for a striking contrast,” she adds.
Another classic ensemble, Anarkali, Monga says, is making a strong comeback. “This will be my go-to this season. Pair an Anarkali suit top with matching churidars and a contrasting dupatta already in your wardrobe. It’s chic, timeless, and comfortable,” she adds. “Accessories like chandbalis, some cuff bracelets, and a blingy mini purse can help elevate any simple outfit into a Deepawali outfit.”
Comfort and elegance
Sahu highlights that kaftans, a versatile garment known for their flowy and comfortable silhouette, have also been trending this festive season. “For styling kaftans, I’d pair them with chunky brass jewellery – bold brass earrings or stacked brass bangles. Those big, chunky accessories can add an extra layer of festivity,” she adds.
“Kaftans have become popular because they resonate with people living in fast-paced urban environments like Bengaluru, where comfort is key,” says Prakruti Gupta Rao, co-founder of The Kaftan Company, who believes that pairing it with statement jewellery like chandelier earrings can instantly elevate the outfit.
“You can also add a belt to cinch the waist for a structured silhouette or drape a shawl or dupatta for a traditional touch,” shares Gupta Rao. Monga adds that along with statement earrings, keeping the neck bare will make the outfit shine further. “Go for a slick bun and some Kolhapuri chappals or juttis to complete the look,” she explains.
Classic with a twist
When it comes to festive beauty, it’s all about creating the right balance between bold and subtle. Sahu shares her tips for creating stunning Deepawali makeup looks. “Classic makeup always works,” she says. “Subtle eyes paired with bold lips with a pop of colour, or even a dramatic eye look with nude lips can elevate anything.” For those wanting to experiment further, Anupa recommends blush layering – a trend that’s gaining popularity for both traditional and contemporary styles.