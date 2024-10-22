Auto driver’s posters help non-Kannadigas bridge language barrier

“I have been driving an auto in Bengaluru for more than six years, and can comfortably communicate in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. However, many auto drivers know only Kannada. It is the language of Karnataka, and one of the basic things auto drivers like me expect is to converse in Kannada,” Sultan said.

A native of Ilkal, Sultan said his poster is just a small step in bridging and promoting linguistic harmony. Along with the poster, he has also made a video on how to pronounce words the right way in Kannada. With the help of a few auto unions and his friends Parashuram, Arun, Mallikarjun and Sunil Arya, all auto drivers, he created the posters which are put up in autos.

On the poster cost and whether there were any sponsors, Sultan said each poster cost him Rs 24 and he had already put up 500 posters in autos with his earnings. Sultan, who is popular on Instagram, said he will do some promotions to earn money and put up more posters.

He said some auto unions have also agreed to sponsor posters. “Along with my auto duty, I reach Indiranagar Metro Station around noon, and spend time distributing the posters,” Sultan said, adding that in the coming days, he will do this at Metro stations across the city and update the same on his social media page. To promote the Kannada language, I wish to take the campaign to cabs, especially those operating at the airport, he said, and resumed his duty.