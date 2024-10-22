BBMP to redesign drains, install sluice gates after rains in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following heavy rain that caused flooding in areas such as Yeshwanthpura, MT Layout, Austin Town, Yelachanahalli and others, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath announced efforts to mitigate future flooding by redesigning major drains using funds from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Addressing the media after over 55 homes across Bengaluru were flooded due to heavy rains on late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, Girinath announced a meeting with World Bank Officials who suggested redesigning major drains. One of the suggestions include collecting water at Kanateerava Stadium and pumping it during heavy rains.

“We will also use our funds to redesign the drains, install sluice gates at drains and lakes and set up rain gauges for monitoring rainfall. A sum of Rs 230 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund Government Of India has been allocated. Once the state cabinet approves of the fund and releases it, sluice gates and rain gauges will be installed in lakes. These measures will enable us to divert excess water into lakes and regulate the outflow through sluice gates to control flooding,” he said.