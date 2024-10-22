Cloud burst hits Bengaluru's Yelahanka zone: 10 Layouts flooded, 4000 residents impacted

Addressing the media Minister Byregowda said, due to a sudden cloud burst, Doddabommasadra lake has reached its maximum capacity for the first time in 18 years and the water is overflowing into drains and roads causing floods.

"Due to cloud burst in GKVK area and Vidyaranyapura, the water gushed into Doddabommasadra lake and caused floods. BBMP is arranging shelter and food for the people," said the minister.

Later BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, the lakes are connected through drains and due to heavy rains measuring 157mm at Chowdeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka 141mm, Vidyaranyapura 109mm, Jakkuru 98mm, Kodigehalli 81.5mm, Yelahanka lake was filled and hence flooded the zone.

"Due to heavy rains and filling of 10 lakes, 4000 homes have been impacted. As Kendriya Vihar Apartment is severely impacted, we have deployed 16 boats and will deploy another 10 boats to evacuate people as water is 8 feet hight from the ground and all the celler is submerged. It will take time for water to recede," said Girinath.

He also added that food, milk and water is being supplied to people, and that the BBMP and Bengaluru police will deploy people at towards restoring internet connectivity and provide temporary lights as power supply has been cut. These measures have been taken as IMD has predicted rains for few more days.

Girinath also said there is stormwater drain design issue in outer areas and BBMP will redesign the drains to fix the solution.