Karnataka: SIT moves court, wants Union minister HD Kumaraswamy's bail cancelled

BENGALURU: The SIT of the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe the illegal mining cases has moved the court requesting to cancel the bail granted to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy in the case related to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals on the grounds of interference with the investigation and threatening the witnesses.

Requesting for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the former chief minister on August 3, 2015, the SIT sleuths filed an application before the Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MLAs/MPs on Monday. The court adjourned the matter till October 25, directing the counsel of the accused to file objections to the application.

The SIT, in its application, is said to have mentioned that Kumaraswamy, who is accused number two in the case, has illegally obtained the documents pertaining to the case file.

Also, it is learnt that the SIT has mentioned that the accused has illegally accessed the communication between the Governor and the SIT with the intention to scuttle the investigation, which amounts to interference in the investigation process and threatening of the prosecution witness and investigation officers.

The former CM had recently levelled several allegations against ADGP M Chandra Sekhar, who is in-charge IGP of the SIT.

The SIT had written to the Governor seeking sanction for prosecution against Kumaraswamy on November 21, 2023 and the Governor, on July 29, 2024, had sought certain clarifications after going through the report.