Lost in the neighbourhood

BENGALURU: The Holi of 1999 is perhaps the happiest memory I have of my neighbours. I was all of 13, and lived with my grandmother in Malleswaram then. The neighbourhood was an uncomplicated crisscross of independent large condominiums, bespangled with gulmohar, coconut, Ashoka, and neem trees. While the trees offered perfect cover for hide-n-seek, the real company in our ‘resident’ lives were our neighbours.

They came from all ages and varied backgrounds and experiences. I went to school with my neighbourhood friends and returned. And then we congregated for play, dispersed, and went home to sleep. It was clockwork. Coming back to Holi, the much-anticipated event drew over 50 people from across the area. It was a riot of colour, water, and excitement. This celebration embodies an ideal Indian neighbourhood -- colourful, noisy, lively, and one that never gives up.

Geographically, our neighbours are supposed to be our closest peers, allies, and confidants. They are where we can find them, and when we face trouble, we and our neighbours are in it together. The Indian neighbourhood is full of life, culture, resilience, and stories to tell. They partake of our happiness and play background music to our daily household swansongs. They are the obvious inclusions in our wedding guest lists, even as they entertain us for an evening cuppa-pakora at home in the evening rain.

I miss my neighbours from 30 years ago. Life was easy, and my friends in the neighbourhood never said ‘no’ to a game of Rummy or Ludo. Returning from school, followed by something to eat, was the ritual before getting down to the street for games. The otherwise calm neighbourhood would explode in chirpy cacophony, which would get a little aggressive at times, especially when a child would not want to part with the bat, after getting stumped in gully cricket.