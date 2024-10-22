Smiles, Songs , Shenanigans

BENGALURU: With its infectious tunes and spunky red-headed heroine, Annie has long been a staple of school musical productions across the country. Now, The Bangalore Chorus, a choir group, is set to premiere its mega-production of the classic Broadway musical this weekend, featuring performance material acquired from the original Broadway production and a cast of 130 children from across Bengaluru, with the youngest being just four years old.

“It will lift their hearts and send the audience singing out of the theatre!” says co-director Judith Roby Bidapa. “It’s a very joyful production. All the older generations know about orphan Annie and will be singing along to iconic songs like Hard Knock Life, NYC, and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile. I hope lots of kids come and see what they can do too while learning about the great musicals of the past.”

Set in the United States during the Great Depression, Annie follows the titular character, an orphan girl, who is tormented by a cruel caretaker, Miss Hannigan, and has dreams of being reunited with her parents. Her life takes a turn when eccentric billionaire Daddy Warbucks takes her in for Christmas and decides to help her find her parents. The musical first premiered on Broadway in 1977, has seven Tony awards and has been adapted into film several times.