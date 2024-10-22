Soaked in K-Bliss

BENGALURU: Despite being plagued by last-minute venue changes and incessant rains, the K-wave festival organised by SkillBox, saw around 3,000 Bengalureans excited to watch their favourite K-pop stars live. Popular solo artiste and a former member of SISTAR, Hyolyn, and Suho, leader of the internationally known boy group, EXO, each performed hour-long sets with the audience singing along to their new and classic hits like Touch My Body and Growl.

Hyolyn’s performance held the audience captive as they cheered from under their umbrellas. Remarking she didn’t expect such a huge response, she said, “Despite the large distance between us, I hope we meet again!”

Umbrellas were exchanged for EXO light sticks as Suho took the stage to loud ‘fan chants’. Teary-eyed before his last song, he promised to be back with the whole group, saying, “This will be a great memory for me. I promise to come back with Suho band and with EXO...I can feel your love and support through your eyes and your voices.”