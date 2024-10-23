100 homes flooded in Bengaluru South following heavy rains on Wednesday evening

BENGALURU: Around 100 homes in Ramakrishna Nagar and Fayazabad in Yelachenahalli near Bengaluru South, have been flooded. Residents say that despite several complaints in the past to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) of flooding during monsoons, the issue has not been solved.

The residents said that the rains have made their lives strenuous due to the overflow of dirty water from drains which later leaks inside their homes. "Around 4 pm, Bengaluru's South witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, as a result, the water swelled on the roads and flooded about 100 homes," said Gulab Pasha a social worker.

Every 15 to 20 minutes of moderate to heavy rain is enough to flood the entire area thereby making this issue remain unsolved for the last 12 years. He further added that due to the flooding of homes and shops during these rains, the areas smell foul and the children keep falling sick because of waterborne diseases.

Meanwhile, Sai Baba Layout in the tail end of Bengaluru has flooded again due to rainfall in upstream areas. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site along with MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

The residents say MLA Basavaraj along with BDA and BBMP officials asked them to adjust to the current situation for a few months due to the additional vent work under the railway bridge which is still pending and will only be completed by summer.

As per the Varunamitra application, BTM Layout received 35.50 mm rainfall, Doresanipalya 34.50 mm, Pulakeshinagar 30 mm, Bommanahalli 30.50 mm, and Arekere 24.50 mm rainfall which was recorded between 4 pm to 4:40 pm.