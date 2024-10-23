Deepavali delights

As the Festival of Lights draws near, this is the perfect time to find meaningful gifts for your loved ones. From pampering skincare sets to gourmet hampers and sustainable offerings, these gifting ideas will add a special touch to your celebrations

Prioritising Wellness

Poshte’s exclusive collection offers a luxurious touch to your festive celebrations. Focused on authenticity and purity, their collection of essential oils promotes balance and tranquillity. The Sleep Well Kashmiri Lavender Essential Oil stands out for its calming properties, perfect for the bustling festive season.

Price Range: Starting from Rs 720

Details: poshte.store

Gourmet Delights

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa has a collection of luxurious hampers. You can choose from diverse selections, including traditional Indian mithai and indulgent gourmet items. Orders are being accepted until the first week of November.

Price Range: Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999

CALL: 87929 29417

Timeless Jewellery

Illuminate your celebrations with the natural diamonds from the Millemoi Collection by De Beers Forevermark. Designed to celebrate individuality and the beauty of life’s many layers, this will be the perfect gift for those who love jewellery.

Details: forevermark.com/en-in

Tea Lovers’ Delight

Celebrate this festive season with a unique gifting experience from VAHDAM India’s elegant hampers. The three different gift sets cater to varying tastes and preferences, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your loved ones.

Price Range: Rs 999 - Rs 2,199

Details: vahdam.in

Wholesome Celebrations

Flavours of Home brings together the mindful offerings of three conscious brands offering two gift boxes – Ananda and Arogya. The boxes feature nourishing sweets and savouries; traditional pudis and pickles alongside natural drinks.

Price Range: Rs 1,200 onwards

Details: flavoursofhome.in