Deepavali delights

As the Festival of Lights draws near, this is the perfect time to find meaningful gifts for your loved ones. From pampering skincare sets to gourmet hampers and sustainable offerings, these gifting ideas will add a special touch to your celebrations
Prioritising Wellness
Poshte’s exclusive collection offers a luxurious touch to your festive celebrations. Focused on authenticity and purity, their collection of essential oils promotes balance and tranquillity. The Sleep Well Kashmiri Lavender Essential Oil stands out for its calming properties, perfect for the bustling festive season.
Price Range: Starting from Rs 720
Details: poshte.store
Gourmet Delights
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa has a collection of luxurious hampers. You can choose from diverse selections, including traditional Indian mithai and indulgent gourmet items. Orders are being accepted until the first week of November.
Price Range: Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999
CALL: 87929 29417
Timeless Jewellery
Illuminate your celebrations with the natural diamonds from the Millemoi Collection by De Beers Forevermark. Designed to celebrate individuality and the beauty of life’s many layers, this will be the perfect gift for those who love jewellery.
Details: forevermark.com/en-in
Tea Lovers’ Delight
Celebrate this festive season with a unique gifting experience from VAHDAM India’s elegant hampers. The three different gift sets cater to varying tastes and preferences, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your loved ones.
Price Range: Rs 999 - Rs 2,199
Details: vahdam.in
Wholesome Celebrations
Flavours of Home brings together the mindful offerings of three conscious brands offering two gift boxes – Ananda and Arogya. The boxes feature nourishing sweets and savouries; traditional pudis and pickles alongside natural drinks.
Price Range: Rs 1,200 onwards
Details: flavoursofhome.in
Festive Flavours
At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, the hampers are crafted to bring joy and togetherness, filled with gourmet delights, such as premium olive oil, fine chocolates, and artisanal honey. The ability to personalise hampers adds a unique touch, allowing you to create something special for your loved ones.
Price Range: Starting at Rs 799, customisable options available up to Rs 9,000
CALL: 83840 66829
Pamper your loved ones
As the winter season approaches, gifting skincare products becomes a heartfelt gesture to show your loved ones you care. INNISFREE offers curated skincare collections that promise to pamper and nourish. Their Trouble Care Set includes cleansing foam and restorative serums designed to maintain healthy, radiant skin throughout the festive season.
Price Range: Rs 1,400 - Rs 2,850
Details: Innisfree
Festive Treats for Pets
A Petter Life brings joy to pet parents this Deepavali with their innovative Festive Treat Box. Designed for furry friends, this box includes a variety of gluten-free, preservative-free treats made from wholesome ingredients. Order by October 25, 2024, to ensure your pets are included in the festivities!
Details: apetterlife.com