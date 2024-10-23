Frisbee frenzy

BENGALURU: Thrice a week, in the early mornings and late evenings, the National College grounds bursts into life with the energetic activity of men, women, and teenagers chasing a flying disc.

Players sprint across the field, catching and throwing the disc to one another in a game that stands out from more traditional sports, drawing curious glances from onlookers. This is Ultimate Frisbee, or simply Ultimate – a fast-paced, uniquely egalitarian sport that has quickly gained popularity among Bengalureans.

Once considered a niche activity, Ultimate now attracts a diverse array of participants from all walks of life, and the National College grounds is just one of many haunts. Sai Teja Repalle, a product manager at a tech company, recalls his introduction to the sport during his time at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). “I wasn’t aware of the sport before joining IIMB,” he says.

“But it was already popular at other IIMs, and there was an inter-IIM tournament called Sangharsh where Ultimate was played.” Intrigued by the flying disc and the variety of throws like the backhand and forehand, Repalle quickly fell in love with the game. In 2021, he started the community Ultimate Frisbee @IIMB on campus.

The rise of Ultimate in Bengaluru mirrors global trends. It is a high-energy, non-contact sport that blends the fast pace of football, the strategy of rugby, and the pure joy of tossing a flying disc (frisbee). Played by two teams of seven, the goal is to pass the disc down the field and catch it in the opposing team’s end zone-without running with the disc.

Edwin Kagoo, a recruiter at a cybersecurity company and founder of Team Disc’iples (a play on the words ‘disc’ and ‘disciples’), which started as a casual church group but has since grown into a competitive team, notes that interest in the sport has surged since 2021. “There’s been a noticeable increase in teams, especially after Covid.