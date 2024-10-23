Is Bengaluru Kambala animal cruelty? Karnataka govt to file response in High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned to Wednesday hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-India, seeking directions to restrain the state government from permitting ‘Kambala’ (buffalo race) scheduled for October 26 in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind adjourned the hearing after the government advocate sought time on behalf of Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty to submit the government’s response on Wednesday on whether holding Kambala in Bengaluru amounts to cruelty to animals or not.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued that Kambala is permitted to be conducted only in two districts -- Udupi and Dakshina Kannada -- where it is considered a traditional sport as per an affidavit filed by the state government before the Supreme Court.

If the event is permitted to be conducted in Bengaluru, buffaloes will be brought from Dakshina Kannada, which is 300 km away from the city, he said, adding that this amounts to cruelty. This is also a commercial event, which is not permissible as the organisers will sell tickets, set up food courts, etc., he argued.

The petitioner sought the court’s directions to the state government to enforce the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Second Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2017, and the observations by the Supreme Court in the case of the Animal Welfare Board of India and others.

The petitioner also sought the court’s directions to the state government to take stringent action against the organiser, Bengaluru Kambala Samithi, for violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.