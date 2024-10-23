Stormy stories

BENGALURU: When Vanamala Viswanatha first read Kuvempu’s magnum opus, Malegalalli Madumagalu, she never dreamt that one day, she would translate it. “I was completely stunned by it – the sheer canvas, depth and expanse, everything was absolutely stunning. It was like reading [Gabriel Garcia] Marquez or [Leo] Tolstoy, someone big like that. But you see, it was not something I could ever dream of translating. It was like a gagana kusuma (a jasmine flower in the sky) which you can’t reach,” she says.

Bride in the Hills (`799), her translation of the epic novel was recently published by Penguin Random House.

Forty years later, after translating Raghavanka’s Harishchandra Kavya and works of Kannada literary icons like Poornachandra Tejaswi, Vaidehi, UR Ananthamurthy, Sara Aboobacker and

P Lankesh, she felt that it was time to attempt a modern classic. “One moves beyond the personal to also look at the cultural aspect. If one of the best works in Kannada has not come out in English, then what are people like me doing?” she asks.

When she started working on it three years ago, an English translation of the novel did not exist. However, before she was finished, another translated work was published. Nevertheless, she pursued work on her translation.

Bride in the Hills is set in 19th century Malnad and follows Gutthi, a landlord’s vassal as he walks from village to village in the forested region, the relentless rain following him. Three love stories emerge – all striving to exist in the backdrop of a caste-ridden society working against them.