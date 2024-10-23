The art of the dust jacket

For a collector, the most valuable jackets are usually those that cover great literary works, such as most of Ernest Hemingway’s titles, and the first editions of books such as Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, JD Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye and Dashiell Hammett’s The Maltese Falcon. Prices for dust jackets have skyrocketed in recent years so that even early reprints of certain titles in jackets can command good prices. Conversely, if the book is unimportant or in little demand, the jacket is usually not worth much, but nearly all surviving pre-1920 jackets add some value to the books they cover.

The oldest dust jackets held in the British Library Dust Jacket Collection date from 1919. Because of their ephemeral nature, there are few surviving samples prior to the 1890s. The earliest existing decorative dust jacket is thought to be a wrapper, recently rediscovered in the Bodleian Library in Oxford, for a silk-bound gift book called Friendship’s Offering. It is white with the title in black, enclosed by a decorative border. Prior to this discovery, the earliest known dust jacket was a ‘pale buff paper printed in red’ created in 1833 by the publisher Longmans to protect copies of Charles Heath’s The Keepsake. It even included advertisements for other Longman’s publications, demonstrating how the firm was way ahead of its time in marketing its wares.

Mark Godburn is a bookseller and collector who has written widely about the evolution of the dust jacket in the 19th century. His book Nineteenth-Century Dust Jackets, lucidly written, with useful illustrations, cites many previously unrecorded examples and explodes the myth that dust jackets only came into use in the late 19th century. Another book I thoroughly enjoyed was Martin Salisbury’s The Illustrated Dust Jacket, 1920-1970. It traces how the jacket evolved from its functional origins as a plain dust protector for expensively bound books to its elaboration as an artistic device to catch the eye of browsing book buyers.

During my primary school days, I remember covering my notebooks with brown paper. In many ways, it served the same purpose as a dust jacket. So, when my own book The Invisible Majority was getting published, I wanted a dust jacket, not just for nostalgia but also because I knew that a well-made, custom jacket could make the book look professional and polished!

