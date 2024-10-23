When clouds burst and lakes overflow in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: A cloudburst over Yelahanka doubled the misery of residents on Tuesday. Already soaked to the bone by incessant rain over the past few days, a heavy downpour left the area inundated. Thousands of residents of 10 layouts and surrounding areas were left marooned, without food, electricity and even internet connection.
Surrounded by water from all directions, people had to be rescued in boats. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swung into action, deploying rescue personnel and boats to ferry citizens to safety.
Each downpour has brought a fresh nightmare, filling up lakes in Yelahanka and flooding the localities. The Met department recorded 157mm in Chowdeshwari Nagar, 141mm in Yelahanka, 109mm in Vidyaranyapura, 98mm in Jakkur, and 81.5mm in Kodigehalli.
About 3,000 residents of Kendriya Vihar Apartments (KVA), which is affected during every rain, were stranded as the basement was completely flooded, submerging parked vehicles. At least 26 dinghies were pressed into service to evacuate residents.
“Due to heavy rain which filled up 10 lakes, 4,000 homes in the area have been impacted. Kendriya Vihar Apartments were severely impacted, and we have deployed boats,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said. Food, milk and water was supplied to people, and measures will be taken to restore power and internet, he added.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who visited the flood-hit areas, said due to the sudden cloudburst, Doddabommasadra Lake reached its maximum capacity for the first time in 18 years and water is overflowing into drains and roads, causing floods.
“Due to the cloudburst in GKVK area and Vidyaranyapura, water gushed into Doddabommasandra Lake and caused floods in Tata Nagar, Sarovara Layout and another areas. BBMP is arranging food for the people,” said the minister.
Girinath said there is a stormwater drain design issue in the outer areas and BBMP will redesign the drains to fix it. Kiran, a resident of Sarovara Layout in Byatarayanapura, said, “From Monday midnight, all residents are awake and inconvenienced. We don’t know for how many years we have to face this ordeal whenever it rains.”
Prepping for rain
Bhadrappa Layout/ Tata Nagar: 3 fire engines, 1 generator pump, 6 floating pumps
Basava Samiti (Thindlu Road): 1 fire engine
Kendriya Vihar Apartment: 1 fire engine
Yelahanka: 1,500 water cans
Byatrayanpura: 2,000 cans (5 litre each)
Yelahanka: 1,000 snack packs, 3,100 meal packs
Byatarayanapura: 3,500 meal packs
HOMES UNDER WATER
320 in Basava Samiti in Vidyaranyapura
380 in Kodigehalli
275 in Yelahanka Upanagara sub-div
29 in Byatrayanpura sub-div
35 in Yelahanka sub-div