Another building tilts in Bengaluru; owner agrees to voluntary demolition

BENGALURU: Even before the dust could settle from the five-floor building collapse that claimed the lives of eight migrant workers, a six-floor building tilted on a small site in the Horamavu ward.
Following Tuesday’s incident, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar ordered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to send notice for the demolition of such buildings in the Mahadevpura Zone.
As BBMP sent notice to the owner of the tilted building, the owner came forward to raze the building on his own. Meanwhile, the palike has placed Horamavu Assistant Engineer Ramesh K under suspension for dereliction of duty.
The suspended official failed to stop the construction of such unauthorised constructions by regular inspections.
According to Channabasappa M, Executive Engineer of the KR Puram Sub-Division, the owner identified as Puttappa, from Nanjappa Garden in Babusa Palya (Chellakere Ward-86 in the Horamavu Sub-Division), was served BBMP notices on September 9 under Section 313 of the BBMP Act 2020, requesting land documents and the building plan.
The palike then followed it with the first, second and third notice under sections 248 (1), 248 (2) and 248 (3) of the BBMP Act 2020. All confirm either deviation or unauthorised floors.
“The last notice was served on September 30. The owner voluntarily agreed to remove the dangerous building, had he not agreed, the BBMP would have served a demolition notice under section 356 of the BBMP Act 2020 and removed the building,” added the official.
“The palike has deployed men and also taken police protection to barricade the area. The building will be pulled down overnight. The owner has assured that once he razes the dangerous building, the material will be disposed of as per norms. We will monitor the same,” said the official.
This apart BBMP also demolished a ground plus one-floor dilapidated building in the Islampur slum in HAL as there were safety issues.