Another building tilts in Bengaluru; owner agrees to voluntary demolition

BENGALURU: Even before the dust could settle from the five-floor building collapse that claimed the lives of eight migrant workers, a six-floor building tilted on a small site in the Horamavu ward.

Following Tuesday’s incident, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar ordered Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to send notice for the demolition of such buildings in the Mahadevpura Zone.

As BBMP sent notice to the owner of the tilted building, the owner came forward to raze the building on his own. Meanwhile, the palike has placed Horamavu Assistant Engineer Ramesh K under suspension for dereliction of duty.

The suspended official failed to stop the construction of such unauthorised constructions by regular inspections.