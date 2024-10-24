Seven-year-old boy drowns in open lift shaft filled with rainwater at under-construction site in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy died after drowning in a 5-foot-deep open lift shaft filled with rainwater at an under-construction building on Wednesday morning. The Kadugodi police have registered a case.

The deceased has been identified as Suhas Gowda, a second-standard student at a private school and a resident of Kannamangala.

According to the police, on Wednesday morning around 9:15 am, Suhas, along with his friends, was playing near the under-construction building. He went inside the ground floor of the building and fell into the open space dug for the lift. Due to heavy rainfall in the city, the 5-foot-deep open space for the lift was filled with water, and Suhas drowned. After he fell, his two friends alerted the nearby residents, who pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctor declared him brought dead. The building was being constructed for a milk dairy, and a case has been registered under BNS against the dairy president Sannappa and Anil a police said, adding further investigations are on to arrest the accused

Speaking to reporters, Suhas' mother said that if proper precautionary measures and security had been in place, her son could have been saved. She added that she is now left with only her mother after the loss of her son, in whom she had high hopes for the future. Meanwhile a neighbour expressed anger over the negligence that cost the boy's life.

Srikanya, Suhas mother is a native of Mulabagilu in the Kolar district, who works as a domestic help and has been separated from her husband.

The under-construction building belongs to the Kannamangala Milk Dairy Association, which is part of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).