Under-construction building in Bengaluru began to lean on October 22, says survivor

BENGALURU: While eight workers lost their lives in the building collapse, Pratap Reddy, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, had a miraculous save even after getting trapped under the debris for some time.

Reddy told TNIE that on Tuesday afternoon, after the rain stopped, the building began to lean while he was laying tiles on the third floor. “Luckily there was a door nearby. I kicked the door and came out of the building, after it collapsed,” he said, adding that he and his friend were engaged in tile works in the building for a month.

He also mentioned that he hadn’t seen the owner and had been in contact only with the contractor. Reddy, who escaped with minor injuries, came to the spot on Wednesday to learn about others still trapped in the building.

Lokayukta registers suo motu case

Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, who visited the spot, said the Lokayukta has registered a suo-motu case in connection with the incident.

There is no sanction plan or license to construct the building. Sources said that the illegal building has been under construction for the past two years and the BBMP officials failed to stop the work.

"Notice will be served to all the officials concerned. Illegal constructions must be stopped at the beginning instead of serving notices after the building is constructed. If the construction itself is halted, there will be no question of demolition. Temporary electricity supply must be disconnected. There are around 400 to 500 illegal construction cases in the city and a similar incident should not arise anymore. Besides, the public should also know their responsibilities,” he said.