Bengaluru residents fear infections, urge BBMP to spray, clean up

BENGALURU: After the rains stopped and floodwater receded, residents now fear infections and health hazards. Dr Shivaramakaranth Layout Phase 2, Jakkur, which was severely affected by floods on Tuesday and Wednesday, breathed a sigh of relief as the water subsided. However, the stagnant water in empty sites and drains, along with foul odour, has raised concerns among residents about mosquito-borne infection and other diseases.

Similarly, residents of the Kendriya Vihar Apartment reported a bad smell in the vicinity. However, in Sai Baba Layout in Horamavu, residents are hoping for better days, even as temples and other areas are still flooded. Meanwhil, most of the roads in BBMP has become unmotorable as runoff from the rains has resurfaced potholes.

According to Lakshminarsimaiah, Vice President of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for Dr Shivaramakaranth Layout Phase 2, the flooding was caused due to blocked natural drains near the railway track, following concrete work by KRIDE for the rail project. “Streets from the first to second cross were impacted, with some homes experiencing water levels up to 4 feet,” he explained. Minister Krishna Byregowda provided relief by deploying tractors to evacuate residents,he added.

Sultan Ghouse, another resident, expressed concerns over stagnant water, foul smell and the possibilities of infections.

At Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Ugrappa, a maintainence staff said that the basement still smells bad and urged BBMP to take up cleaning works. In Sai Baba Layout in Horamavu, the situation remains unchanged as water from upstream continues to flood the streets.

Meanwhile, the BBMP also released a report on the cause of flooding at Kendriya Vihar Apartment, attributing the issue to the collapse of a retaining wall. The report suggested building a 8 feet concrete wall and constructing a mega sump for collection of rainwater during heavy rains. The collected water can then be diverted to drains using pumps to avoid flooding.