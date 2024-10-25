Bengaluru building collapse: CM Siddaramaiah talks tough, says heads will roll

BENGALURU: Condoling the loss of lives in the building collapse at Babusabpalya in Hennur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the spot on Thursday, announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased. Eight labourers lost their life, and six others were injured after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the spot, Siddaramaiah said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident, and the government will fully cover the medical expenses of the injured. For the eight deceased, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Labour Department and Rs 3 lakh from the BBMP, totalling Rs 5 lakh, will be given, he added.

He further said that the spot is in a revenue area, and the building was constructed illegally, without proper permits. Despite notices being issued for the unauthorised work, the construction continued, leading to the unfortunate incident. The responsible assistant executive engineer (AEE) has been suspended, and notices will be issued to the divisional officer and executive engineer concerned too.

The CM further emphasised that such incidents should not recur, and that prior approval should be obtained for building construction, along with proper inspections by the AEE.

The CM also stressed the importance of maintaining construction quality without engaging in sub-standard work, asserting that the collapse was due to poor construction and not the rain. In future, no permits should be granted for unauthorised buildings, and if constructed, the officials concerned will be held accountable. Clear instructions have been given to the BBMP chief commissioner to take strict action to prevent such incidents, he added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”