Continuous rain crippled Bengaluru, drains

BENGALURU: Continuous rainfall through October has left Bengaluru city in a state of paralysis. Citizens are grappling with floods and traffic, and experts say Bengaluru cannot handle even 10mm (1cm) of rain because of poor infrastructure management.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that from October 1 to 24, Bengaluru received 301.7mm rainfall against the norm of 117.4mm. Weathermen say it has been raining every day in the city, with very few dry days for the water level to subside, which is also causing problems.

“My worry heightens every time it starts raining. I don’t want water to gush into my home. I don’t want my neighbours to suffer. We’ve handled enough due to poor government management,” said Poornima M, a resident of Bellandur.

Civic expert Kathyayini Chamaraj said it looks like the city cannot handle the slightest rainfall. Earlier, people wouldn’t worry about rain, but now they do, she said. Encroachment, increased concretisation and silt accumulation in lakes and drains is leading to floods. Even TenderSure roads have not been done properly, as there are no percolation pits. Shoulder drains exist in very few locations, she added.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the city can handle 20-40mm rainfall at present, without being affected. He said there is a misunderstanding among people that the city cannot handle any rainfall. Ideally, Bengaluru can handle 60-70mm rainfall per day, but due to continuous rain, all lakes are full. Flooding has been reported from low-lying areas where water from the entire city has flowed down to, he said.

Water conservation expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah said: “Bengaluru, or any city, cannot handle continuous rainfall. This October, Bengaluru saw continuous rainfall. Lakes and drains are full. Ideally in the first rain, Bengaluru can handle 80mm, in the second rain 20mm and 10mm in the third rain.”