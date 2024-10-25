Forensic experts collect samples from Bengaluru building collapse site

Bengaluru

A senior officer told TNIE that the collected samples will be sent to a lab to examine the quality of the materials.
BENGALURU: Forensic experts on Thursday examined and collected material samples from the site where a six-storey under-construction building collapsed two days ago. The building collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight labourers, with one still trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations are under way.

The Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected soil, sand, bricks, cement, and steel rods used in the construction of the building in Anjandri Layout. The team also collected blood samples and other available materials as part of the investigation.

A senior officer told TNIE that the collected samples will be sent to a lab to examine the quality of the materials. Initial reports suggest that the building was constructed using sub-standard materials, which may have caused the collapse.

Another senior officer said that after the examination of the collected samples, the investigation can throw light on the exact reason for the collapse, whether sub-standard materials were used for the construction, and so on. This will also help in filing of the chargesheet in the case.

