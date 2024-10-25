No buildings along rajakaluves, lakes to be connected, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Following monsoon mayhem in the city over the past few days, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said he has ordered a ban on the construction of buildings within 50 feet of rajakaluves.

He instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and other departments to connect lakes, construct a 300-km road along rajakaluves, dredge drains, conduct a survey and clear dangerous and unauthorised embankments. The DCM stated that more powers would be given to officials through legal amendments or ordinances.

On Thursday, he held an emergency meeting with officials on flood disaster management and other issues in Bengaluru. “In residential areas, where floods are common, a committee comprising zonal commissioners, chief engineers and stormwater management officers has been formed to formulate a plan. It will also provide a financial estimate, and has been instructed to submit a report by next week,” the DCM said.

He also instructed officials to prepare a master plan to connect all lakes and ensure smooth flow of rainwater. Lakes had dried up during drought, and groundwater should be recharged. “Sewage water should not be discharged into these lakes. Only rainwater should flow. I have instructed officials to formulate a plan to connect lakes,” Shivakumar said, adding that wherever private land interferes with the work, it will be acquired by issuing Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

“No building can be constructed within 50ft of a rajakaluve. Space will be identified and a 300-km long road will be built to stop encroachment and help rainwater flow. Money has been allocated for the initial phase of the project. Landowners will be compensated through TDR,” he stressed.

The DCM stated that authorities have been given the power to clear encroachments on storm water drains, and officials have suggested installing gates. He instructed the BDA, BBMP and Lake Development Authority to prepare the necessary infrastructure.