'Engage Elcita to fix Bengaluru in BBMP, not contractors': Kiran Mazumder Shaw

BENGALURU: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumder Shaw posted on 'X' formerly Twitter asking Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to give responsibility to fix Bengaluru roads to Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) and not contractors has gone viral.

Shaw's post on Oct 25 morning comes following the damaged roads on Bommanahalli that is part IT corridor in due to heavy rains in last few days in this week. Her posts have gone viral touching over 28.1k to 33k views and tonnes of reposts.

Shaw claimed that, Elcita uses Road Metrics, a tool, to scan roads every fortnight for defects. This data allows them to fix issues quickly before they worsen.

"Water stagnation causes potholes, but Electronics City prevents this with clean drains, stronger drainage systems, and 75 rainwater harvesting pits - keeping roads dry even during heavy rains," she posted on her X platform.