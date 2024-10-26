Three bike lifters held in Bengaluru, 31 bikes recovered

BENGALURU: The city police arrested three bike lifters in two cases and recovered 31 two-wheelers worth Rs 18 lakh from them.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested two persons on October 20 and recovered 17 two-wheelers worth Rs 8 lakh, solving 17 cases registered in various police stations. The police the duo was nabbed based on a complaint filed by a person whose two-wheeler was stolen in Yelachenahalli on October 15.

In another case, the Madiwala police arrested Syed Iliyas (29), a resident of Banshankari and a mechanic, and recovered 14 two-wheelers worth Rs 10 lakh. Police said the accused lifted unattended bikes from parking places, sold the spare parts and pledged the vehicles after claiming that someone in his family was ill.

The police also said nine cases registered at various police stations have been solved with the arrest. Iliyas is also an accused in an attempt-to-murder case at Kumaraswamy Layout police station.