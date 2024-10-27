Bengaluru couple blackmail Congress leader Malikayya V Guttedar, arrested

BENGALURU: The CCB has arrested Manjula Patil, president of the Nalapad Brigade, and her husband, Shivraj Patil, for attempting to extort money from Congress leader Malikayya V Guttedar. The couple, natives of Kalaburagi, were arrested based on a complaint by Ritesh Guttedar, the son of Malikayya. Police arrested the couple near Garuda Mall here on Saturday.

According to police, Manjula had befriended Malikayya, engaging in regular conversations, including video calls, with him. Over time, she and her husband began threatening him with dire consequences and demanded Rs 20 lakh, to refrain him from filing a police complaint, and sharing information with the media. They repeatedly contacted Malikayya on October 23 and 24 too via WhatsApp, stating that if the money was not paid, they would release the defamatory messages sent to Manjula.

The couple instructed Malikayya to meet them near Garuda Mall to collect the money, where the police arrested them. “The arrested individuals were producerd in court, and have been remanded in police custody for eight days. We will interrogate them to gather further information,” the police said.