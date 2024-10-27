Bengaluru woman plotted husband’s murder with paramour, three others arrested

BENGALURU: A woman who plotted to kill her husband, along with four others, has been arrested. It was the same woman who approached the police, claiming that her husband was murdered. The police launched an investigation, only to discover her role in the murder.

Thirty-year-old Thippesha was murdered on October 14. The accused are identified as Nagarathna, her boyfriend Ram, and his friends Shashi Kumar, Suresh, and Chinna.

The police investigation revealed that Nagarathna plotted Thippesha’s murder with Ram, who roped in the three others to carry out the crime. Thippesha’s body was found on October 14, near Bhoganahalli Lake, under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police.

The couple, who hailed from Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district, worked as gardeners. They had been living with their two young children in a shed near the lake.

On the morning of the murder, Thippesha left home around 8.30 am, heading to his workplace to collect some cash. However, he was stabbed, and his body was found lying near the lake. A local alerted the police and Nagarathna. The police registered a case based on her statement and began an investigation.

Reviewing CCTV footage of the accused’s movements, police arrested the suspects. Upon questioning, they revealed Nagarathna’s involvement, along with Ram. The two were arrested. Nagarathna, who had an affair with Ram, allegedly told him to get rid of her husband. Ram then roped in three of his friends to carry out the murder.